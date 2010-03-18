Apple Patents: Your Next iPhone Doubles as a Walkie Talkie

Apple’s putting up iPhone patents at an incredible rate: Two new applications, one for a walkie-talkie-like accessibility feature and another for a spontaneous wireless social network are very sophisticated. Is iPhone 4 going to be super-awesome?

The first patent has just been uncovered by Apple Insider, and it dates from November. It’s concerned with the back-end data servers that cell-phone-network providers use to route SMS text messages to and from their user’s phones. Apple’s patent notes that these may be capacity-limited if a flood of messages arrives at once, and that SMS’s aren’t an ideal system for the visually impaired user.

Here’s the key text: “A sender can select that data which he/she desires to send to a receiver unit by first converting the data into an appropriate vocal/voice format which is then forwarded to a receiver unit by way of the voice channel.” This transmission method side-steps that back-end server, so is a simpler system overall. At the receiving end, the vocalized data “can be converted to an audio signal which is then output by way of an audio output device.”

What Apple’s essentially suggesting is that in future iPhone tech you’d be able to voice-SMS someone, with an electronic voice recognition and generation system handling the data-to-audio conversions at either end. The system could also just display the received SMS as text, like usual, or it could send a real voice snippet instead.

Allowing quick exchange of these voice snippets, outside of the usual direct voice-to-voice data streaming of a phone call would also constitute a “walkie-talkie” mode for the smartphone. And this is the clever, and potentially far-ranging bit of this patent: Apple’s trying to reinvent how SMS and simple voice chats work over a cell phone grid.