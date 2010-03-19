Slam Dunk: The Financial Impact of March Madness

We’re guessing we don’t need to do much to get you hyped for the NCAA tournament. But here’s a little data throw out in obsessive sports talk. Because, while the NFL playoffs, culminating with the Super Bowl, are overall the biggest moneymakers on the American sporting scene, the hoops tourney is a none-too-distant second. And unlike the Super Bowl, which creates a windfall for a single city and a handful of prominent players, the college games spread the wealth all over the country. To wit: this fast-breaking graphic displaying how everyone from media behemoths like CBS to a little pub in Buffalo, NY, to you and me are making the most of the madness. Talk about passing the bucks!

Infographic: Rob Vargas