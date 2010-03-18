Work/Life: How to Avoid Falling Behind on the Road

Staying productive on prolonged business travel trips is difficult. Not only does a great deal of your work/life get eaten up in meetings, presentations, events, and transit, but your access to the usual amenities of doing business becomes curtailed. Consequently, even the simplest tasks become a challenge.

One, I’m talking about reliable phone service and, two, a quiet place to use said phone. Three, I’m also talking about convenient access to a printer that can churn out large documents — after all, reading a 50-plus page Microsoft Word or PowerPoint piece on your laptop is nearly impossible. The all-too-rare ability to catch a good whiff of Wi-Fi or reliably connect to the VPN for your email often feels, technologically, like living hand-to-mouth.

If you’re new to this routine, adjusting your work/life can be tough. You’ll probably shed some of your hitherto awesome productivity and well-cultivated work style. Losing this vim and verve can be discouraging. In fact, depending on how disconnected you feel, it can easily put you into a nasty, sad spiral of feeling isolated — with the result that you don’t get much done. If I sound like I’ve visited this dark place, it’s because I have and the barkeep knows me by name. But I haven’t been back there in a long while, and I’ll tell you why: I’ve learned how to cope. I find that these coping mechanisms also improve my work habits when I’m back from the road and in the office.

Rule #1: Respect your Monday morning. Who wants to be back at the old grind first thing Monday morning? So, even if you are still reveling in how good the weekend was; even if it ended too soon; or even if you worked all weekend (in which case it’s time to respect Monday even more), Monday morning is your time to reflect and plan. What I like to do is grab a strong cup of joe and a pen and notebook (the paper kind), and for a good 30 minutes or so mull over how things are going vs. how they ought to be going. I review my strategy and sketch out new tactics.

What unexpected disasters did you have to handle last week — or the week before — that unexpectedly pulled you away from the kind of core progress you wanted to make? Did you handle those things well? No? Well, this is a new week for you to shine and impress the daylights out of your peers and superiors.

Here’s the larger point: Taking the time first thing Monday to make note of your top goals for the week, while staying focused on the big picture, will force you to focus, that is, to realistically prioritize your time and resources. Engaging in prioritizing every day is just too granular; and doing by the month lets time slip away too fast. Monday morning prioritizing done right will become a bit like conducting your own quarterly review each week. I find that sometimes the best place to do this is in a coffee shop or in an empty office, with door closed, and no interruptions.

The way this your Monday morning ritual alleviates that dark cloud of unacted-upon Action Items when you’re out on the road is that you automatically have a better grasp of where you will be and how much time you will have. It enables you knowledgeably plan, in broad strokes, what you can do and when you can do it.