What Do Michael Dukakis, British Knights, and Hoboken Have in Common?

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read
things that are also like gowalla

According to a new Web site, Gowalla is the Crystal Pepsi (or Betamax…or Hydrox Cookies) of the location-based social media applications, which include the more-hyped foursquare. The check-in rivals clashed yet again at this year’s SXSW. This site was created by Attention Media, a social
marketing agency, who understand that if you really feel strongly about something, the only way to truly express it is to create a single-serving Web site–in fact, they even have a post on their blog about the importance of single-serving Web sites.

