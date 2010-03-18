Smart IBM Software Could Rescue You From Dumb Call Center Hell

IBM has developed new software that uses advanced analytics in an attempt to improve customer satisfaction with call centers. RAMP, or Realtime Analytics Matching Platform, brings two sets of data–that of the caller and that of the customer service representative–and, once it has identified what the client is phoning about, hooks them up with the right person for the job.

The key to all of this is the “matching engine” developed by the firm’s Global Business Services consultants. The software starts working the minute a person’s call is intercepted, working out just how long the individual is willing to stay on the line from their previous calls to the center. At the same time, RAMP starts to work out when the “optimal agent” needed for the customer will become available, using prediction algorithms based on current call length and previous call times. The decision engine then routes the call to the correct handler, tracking each call assignment and making adjustments if needed.

IBM expects RAMP to “enhance customer satisfaction, reduce attrition, increase revenue and improve contact-center productivity resulting in better overall company performance,” and it’s available now.

