The Secret to Funny or Die’s Success: Celebrities, Product Placement, and Above All Else, Funny

Swearing kids and boobie jokes may be the secret to the success of their videos, admitted Funny or Die‘s CEO Dick Glover and creative director Andrew Steele at SXSW this past weekend, but the smart business model behind them may hold a few secrets to the future of entertainment.

Originally launched as a “hot or not” video site for comedy in 2007, Funny or Die has grown into a multi-media, cross-platform comedy hub with a thriving Web

portal and production company–the HBO series, Funny or Die Presents, debuted in February. The next stop is film,

starting this summer when the comedy duo Tim Heidecker and

Eric Wareheim of the cult Adult Swim show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! start production on their first feature.

In fact, there is no platform or joke that Funny or Die won’t try, said Steele. There’s just one rule: It has to be funny.

Thanks to its famous founders Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris Henchy, that hasn’t been a problem. Funny or Die’s built-in orbit of talent spans from Zach Galifianakis to Lindsay Lohan to Buzz Aldrin (being directed by Snoop Dogg) to Henry Winkler who bring the site ideas. “It works because everyone wants to be there,” said Steele, who came from a head writer position on Saturday Night Live. Besides the superstars, Funny or Die has an informal relationship with improv actors at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (which was co-founded by McKay) and connections to young directors, editors and cinematographers. These relationships work both ways, since Funny or Die is able to offer exposure and industry contacts to young, raw talent, even when the pay for projects is small.

The low production costs that only Web can provide–no union issues, for example; the staff that produces the HBO show is completely different–may even allow the company to become profitable this year. A staff of 19 people based in Los Angeles and investors like Sequoia Capital are part of a wider Web of informal relationships, which triangulate with tech folks in Silicon Valley, marketing whizzes in NYC and content producers in L.A. “We bring the same creative discipline to the marketing,” said Steele. A recent deal with Boxee gave Funny or Die a featured slot on their new set-top box.