Getting Started With Online Marketing – Web Analytics – Part II

Back to web analytics…I am picking up where I left off two

weeks ago. First, a quick reminder about

the five steps of performing web analytics – which are as follows: Define

goals for what you want you web site to do (easier said than done) Define

metrics for measuring these goals Collect

data to understand the current situation Analyze

the data Make

changes and go back to Step 3 (Collect Data) In a previous post, I covered the first two steps; in this

post, I will address the last three steps, collecting and analyzing data, as

well as making changes to improve performance: Step 3– Collecting Data There are several important types of data that need to be

kept. The simplest form is information

collected on a “registration page” on your website, where visitors fill in

their name and contact information prior to downloading materials from the

site. This information is valuable

because folks who spend the time and effort to truthfully fill out your form expect

to be contacted. Therefore, the likelihood of these being real leads is quite

high. Alas, few people will probably fill out the page and you will have to

work a little harder to get the information. The next type of data to collect is the type of people who

visited your site and statistics about their behavior. At the simplest level,

use tools like Google Analytics that automatically collect this information and

even trend it over time. After you have installed GA on your site, it will automatically

start to collect data. You will be able to view statistics and trends on a

monthly, weekly, or daily…even hourly basis.

This is important because often, “absolute” values related to visitor

behavior are far less important than understanding behavior trends. I will provide some examples in the next

section. When you progress to the next stage of website analytics,

you may want to employ Javascript tagging on your site, but I suggest you first

plumb the information you get without much exertion via the free tools. You

will be amazed at how much you can learn about your site, without much effort.

Step 4- Analyzing Data I will use Google Analytics (GA) to demonstrate how to

analyze website data quickly and easily. When you log into Google Analytics, you will

see a page like the one shown below. This is page is called the “dashboard” and

from here you will be able to locate almost everything you want to know (at

this stage). This is a top-level view;

you can get more granular information on any topic, by clicking on the page’s hyperlinks. At the top of the page, you will see a graph of the number

of visits to your website over time. Below this, you will see some of the

important values, including “number of visits”, “pages/visit”, “bounce rate”, “page

views”, “average time on site”, and “new visits”. I covered some of these

values in a previous post. To keep it simple, I will focus on just a few of the

most important values, explain what they mean, and then how to use the values

to improve your business performance. ·

Number of visits – this is

the number of people who visited your site during the duration of the sampling

interval; typically a month.. If you just launched a new site, this number is

particularly important; if your site has been up for awhile, it is usually more

important to see whether this number is trending up or down. From a marketer’s

perspective, you will eventually want to trace these numbers to specific

marketing activities to see what is working and what is not. I will try to

expound on this in an upcoming post. ·

Bounce rate – how many

people left your site after viewing the first page – a high bounce rate usually

means one of two things – the landing page is not effective or that there is a

mismatch between the message on the landing page and the link that sent the

person to your site. In either case, a high bounce rate means that you need to

take action. A 20% bounce rate is pretty good; a 70% rate means you have

trouble. We will look at this in Step 5. ·

“Pages/visit” and “Average

time on site” – the “avg. number of pages” and the “average time a visitor

spent on your site” before moving on, respectively The absolute values here will depend on the

type of site you have. A blog site will usually have small values. An ecommerce

site should have larger values. For many folks, trends here are often more

important than the absolute numbers.

For any sort of business analysis, it is extremely important

to track where visitors are coming from.

The two top things you will want to analyze; one is how people

reached your site and the second is to figure out who the visitors are. Let’s look at each one in turn. How Visitors Reached Your Site – At the bottom left

of the dashboard figure, you will see a section titled, “Traffic Sources

Overview.” The pie chart here breaks down how visitors reached your site; the

possibilities are as follows: ·

Search engines like Google

or Yahoo (this includes both paid ads and “organic” searches). There is a lot

more to analyzing search traffic, particularly because you pay for some of it.

Therefore, doing it right will bring you business and save money, but this will

have to wait for a future post. ·

Referring sites – these are

sites that link to yours, like partner or affiliate sites. ·

Directly –number of visitors

who keyed in your company’s URL in the browser address field. ·

Other – the visitor was

directed to your site via another channel. Examples of “other” include clicking

on a link in an email message or clicking on a banner ad. You will need to do

some additional work to be able to leverage this field for marketing purposes, and

this is beyond the scope of this introduction. Good information is available on

the Google

Analytics site, under the code section.

Who Are Your Visitors? – There are a number of things

you can learn about which people visited your site. Two things that I find

particularly useful are geographical distribution and the visitor’s home

Internet domain. The latter is particularly valuable for business to business

websites. Here’s how you view these: ·

Geographical distribution –

there are several ways to view this; the easiest way is to drill down on the

“Map Overlay” section of the dashboard, as shown in the figure above. This will give you the numbers of visitors

from different locations. ·

Visitor Domain – click on

the “Visits” hyperlink in the dashboard, then on “Network Properties” and then

on “Network Location.” On this page, you will see a list of IP domains from

which people visited your site. There

will usually be a large number if Internet Service Provider (ISP) names like

Verizon, etc., which means that people used this ISP to reach your site. There

isn’t much you can do with this information, easily. However, there might be a

large number of company domains as well. This means that somebody from that

company visited your website. When you correlate this information with your email

lists, completed web site forms, sales meeting summaries, telephone call logs,

etc. you can usually piece together who these people are and what they did on

your site. This is extremely valuable information for companies selling to

businesses. There is a lot more you can do to analyze web site traffic,

but this is a good start.

Step 5– Making Changes to Improve Performance OK, now that you have a basic understanding about what you

can learn about your website traffic, what can you do to better achieve your

business goals? Two things you can immediately

change are your website content and marketing programs. Again, there is a whole

science behind how best to do this, but here are some quick and easy

suggestions. If you see a high bounce rate, or low “Pages/visit” and “Average

time on site” values, then you need to make some changes, pronto. What this means is that people didn’t find

what they were looking for on your site. It is usually due to one of the

following reasons: ·

Your Ad keywords are not

relevant. Change your keywords to be more in line with what your

company/service does. It doesn’t make sense to drive people to your site (and

pay for it!), if they aren’t really interested in your company’s product or

service. ·

Your messages are not relevant.

If you get lots of click-throughs from your marketing campaigns (e.g.

email, banner ads, etc.), your message may be compelling, but your site doesn’t

deliver. Locate the campaigns that are working, by analyzing the “Traffic

Source” pie chart on the dashboard. ·

The keywords are relevant, but

your site does not capture the audience. Change the website landing page

content to provide more relevant and compelling information.

If you see downward trend on the “number of visitors”, or in

the “amount of time spent on the site”, look at the marketing programs you ran

during the sampling interval (i.e. the last month) and compare them to the

programs you ran during the previous interval. Did your messaging change? Did

you use different email lists? Were there any significant announcements in the

market? All of these things can have an

impact on your web site traffic. By analyzing the correlation of visitor

traffic to marketing programs, you will uncover a treasure trove of actionable

data. If you see a sudden spike in website traffic that can’t be

traced to marketing activities, check for articles, blog posts, or other media

mentions that might have driven the traffic.

Then cultivate that channel to continue to drive traffic to the site. You should be monitoring these media sources

at all times.