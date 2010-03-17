Microsoft Immediately Stumbles in Quest for Well-Designed Phone Apps

Sadly for Microsoft, when you start digging into the actual documents, you immediately realize: Microsoft might suddenly care about design in a new way. But it doesn’t mean that they’ve actually changed as a company.

Why does this matter? Because people want polished thoughtful apps. Aside from one hit wonder apps like iFart, the majority of the longstanding top selling iPhone apps are impeccably designed and executed…Microsoft signaling to designers that they care enough to author a document outlining the specifics of the platform at launch is big. It means they are serious about world class apps being developed, not just knock offs and shoddy ports. The question is, will designers and developers deliver?

The first step in that change has been creating a 69-page how-to document for app developers, the UI Design and Interaction Guide . Clearly modeled on Apple’s own iPhone Human Interface Guidelines , the hope is that developers will create apps that share a visual language and ease of use–which is precisely what’s been lacking in previous Windows-mobile apps.

With the recent release of Windows Phone 7, Microsoft appears to be getting serious about design. They’ve overhauled the mobile OS completely, in favor of a minimalist aesthetic and an efficient no-nonsense UI . And they’re hoping to improve the most glaring failure of their previous phone OS’s: Hideous 3rd-party apps. But how?

Where the Apple doc is a veritable seminar on human-centered design, the Microsoft doc is bundle of technical details.

For example, here’s the first meaty section in the Apple doc. Titled “Human Interface Principles: Creating a Great User

Interface,” it begins:

A great user interface follows human interface design principles that

are based on the way people–users–think and work, not on the

capabilities of the device…When possible, model your application’s objects and actions on objects and actions in the real world. This technique especially helps novice

users quickly grasp how your application works.

By contrast, here’s the first section of the Microsoft document, titled “Designing for Touch”:

The Windows Phone 7 Series CTP user interface is designed for touch interaction, offering full navigation using a combination of finger-gesture movements. Usability and intuitive design should be a primary goal in your application with an emphasis on well-placed and properly-sized touch-based controls.

These sound like roughly similar sentiments. But pause and think here. Where the Apple doc starts off with basically a definition of what “intuitive design” consists of–that is, metaphors in the real world–the Microsoft doc takes “intuitive design” as a given…and then starts droning on about “well-placed and properly-sized” buttons.

The difference, quite simply, is like sitting in a seminar led by Jonathan Ive, versus getting lectured about your office computer by your IT guy.

This section isn’t a quirk. It goes on like this, over almost 70 pages in each version. One particularly interesting section in the Apple doc includes “Designing an iPhone Application: From Product Definition to Branding.” The Microsoft doc’s sections range from “On-screen keyboard” to “radio button.” Where the Microsoft document might create a visually standardized suite of apps–provided that developers study the whole thing for weeks–it never quite gives you a reason “why,” or any sense of a greater design philosophy.