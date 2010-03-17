What Business Card? Just Scan My QR Code

Everywhere you look at the South by Southwest conference this week, you see QR codes. The square “quick response” codes turn URLs, vCards, or any kind of text into a jumble of pixels that you can scan onto your smartphone instantaneously, no typing required. At SXSW, QR codes appeared on flyers, postcards, business cards, t-shirts, stickers, and swag. Organizers of the Austin gathering for film, music, and Web geeks even included a QR code on every registrant’s badge to cut down on paper waste and manual data entry.

The SXSW site explains:

When you meet someone at an event, let them scan your badge with their smart phone, and they will automatically be following you on [the conference’s social network] my.SXSW, where they can message you or access your contact information. Hopefully, this will cut down on the paper footprint of SXSW by reducing the need for business cards.

From there you can export all your SXSW contacts to your address book, email, or contacts application of choice.

QR codes could be just a passing SXSW fad–unless Facebook introduces them to a wider audience. Leaked screenshots indicate Facebook’s experimenting with profile or status QR code generation on fan pages, according to TechCrunch. Imagine a QR code that instantly makes the person scanning it a fan of a brand, company, or personality on Facebook without ever typing a URL.

Google’s also been encouraging the use of QR codes. Their “Favorite Places” campaign puts QR codes in the windows of local businesses that point to their online listing page. Google’s mobile operating system Android has also helped along QR code adoption. Since the Android Market is available only on the small screen, it’s common for users to find an app by scanning its code from a Web page or another phone’s screen. This t-shirt, which features a QR code promoting an Android-focused Web site, was a SXSW giveaway.