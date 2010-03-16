Today in Most Innovative Companies

Apple: With the iPad only weeks from release, news companies are finalizing plans to tap into the tablet’s potential revenue streams. According to Media Memo, both National Public Radio and the Wall Street Journal are aiming to create apps and Web sites optimized for the iPad that are completely Flash-free. This is good news for Steve Jobs, whose iPhone/iPad presentations are often riddled with those blue question-mark boxes plaguing The New York Times home page.

Disney: For every Tron fanboy out there, it’s always been a dream to enter the colorful computer world and race glowing lightcycles with Jeff Bridges. Now, you can–well, not with Jeff Bridges. At Disney World, marketers recently converted the monorail’s skins to mimic the light trails of the virtual bikes, creating months of Tron Legacy advertisements flying around the park for all its millions of visitors.

Facebook: According to Hitwise, Facebook surpassed Google last week as the most visited Web site in the U.S. Mark Zuckerberg’s social-network has been gaining ground on Google every month for the past year, and according to our own Kit Eaton, this could spark a battle over ad-revenue.

Google: First Facebook beats out Google for most visits, then in more bad news for the search-engine giant, new sales estimates by analytics firm Flurry show that months after its release, the Google Nexus One has sold only 135,000 units–about 8 times less than the original iPhone. Of course, Google’s other phone, the Droid, sold well during that same period, almost matching Apple’s sales, but after 74 days on the market, Nexus’ sales look paltry compared with competitors.

