Digital Lumens Cuts Lighting Costs With Networked LEDs

Oh, LEDs–so promising, yet so expensive. Digital Lumens, a LED lighting startup based in Boston, thinks it has a solution for commercial customers with a system of networked LED lights that communicate with each other via an on-board computer.

The startup claims that its system saves energy and cash because the whole thing is managed by powerful software. A single networked fixture features its own computer, Zigbee wireless networking chip, and sensors that detect people milling about below, daylight availability, and the status of other nearby fixtures. Digital Lumens’ system also provides valuable information to building managers about how much energy each fixture uses–so managers can easily decide when fixtures need to be turned on.

The ultra-advanced light technology is surprisingly cheap. Digital Lumens estimates that customers with facilities averaging a quarter of a million to

1 million square feet will pay 10 cents per square foot for lighting each year. With regular fixtures, customers will pay an average of one dollar per square foot. And businesses can get a return on their Digital Lumens investment in just two years, compared to an average of 10 years for solar installations.

Digital Lumens’ system isn’t available quite yet. The startup is currently working on 16 trials with industrial customers. If all goes well, expect Digital Lumens to target a warehouse space near you.

[Via CNET]