Seinfeld Producer and Fake Steve Jobs Working on TV Pilot About Real Steve Jobs

It was only a matter of time. Dan Lyons, aka Fake Steve Jobs , is penning a comedy pilot about a tech mogul. Called iCON, the show has been commissioned by EPIX and will be directed by Larry Charles, the Seinfeld writer-producer who went on to direct Borat and Bruno.

The lead character in iCON is called Tom Rhodes and is said to be a hybrid of Jobs and other tech grandees. Charles described the show as “nothing less than a modern-day Citizen Kane,” adding that it would be “a scabrous satire on Silicon Valley and its most famous citizen.”

Perhaps Jobs, who is notorious for his iron grip on all things Apple, should be brought in as a consultant to oversee the show’s authenticity. I’m wondering if there’ll be a Sunset Boulevard moment in the pilot: “I am big–it’s the gadgets that got small.”

