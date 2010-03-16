Old Crown Vic Police Cars Being Replaced by Ultra Fuel-Efficient Ford Interceptors

Say goodbye to Ford’s classic old Crown Vic police car; the auto giant’s new Police Interceptor is set to replace the aging model. It’s bad news for criminals looking for the old Crown Vic on the road, but good news for everyone else–the Interceptor is 25% more fuel-efficient than its predecessor thanks to an EcoBoost-powered V6 engine.

Ford elaborated in a recent press release:

Ford’s Police Interceptor engine strategy will provide a V-6 lineup that performs equal to or better than V-8 engines. The lineup comes with two powertrain options, allowing police to choose the powerhouse that best meets their patrol requirements. A highly efficient 3.5-liter V-6 engine delivering at least 263 horsepower and E85 compatibility is 25 percent more efficient than the 4.6-liter Single Overhead Cam (SOHC) V-8 offered in the current Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. Plus, an all-new 3.5-liter EcoBoost™ V-6 twin-turbocharged, direct-injection engine will deliver at least 365 horsepower and 350 ft.-lb. of torque across a broad rpm range.

Note the car’s E85 compatibility–it means the vehicle could potentially run on efficient sources of ethanol like switchgrass or even algae.

Ford will continue to produce the Crown Vic through late 2011 for change-averse police forces, but it’s hard to deny the Interceptor’s advantages in power, torque, and energy-efficiency.

