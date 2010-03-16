Twitter Users Don’t Read the News, Do Share Photos and Socialize

Facebookers prefer broadcast media, while Googlers go for the dead-tree version–that was the upshot of some stats we posted earlier this month from Hitwise. Now analyst Heather Hopkins has added Twitter to her data to see where its users directed traffic to and, unsurprisingly, news and media was way down the list.

Social networks, photo and video sharing sites lead the pack, while news and media account for just 0.14 of one percent. While Twitter’s share of the Internet has tripled in the past year, visits to news and media companies from the 140-character monster have only grown by 54 percent.

And this chart shows the news and media sites favored by the Twitterati. HuffPo, CNN and the NYT are all on the podium, with Google news coming in fifth.