Innovation Without Representation

As I was pulling out of the Government Center Garage the other night, I noticed an interesting license plate on the car ahead of me. The Washington, D.C. plate sported the phrase, “Taxation Without Representation.” This is a phrase that has a great deal of meaning in the United States. It was an early call to action in revolutionary times, and it is still called upon from time to time to remind us of one of the fundamental values upon which this country was founded.

At first, seeing that license plate made me think of the current

political climate we are experiencing, and I couldn’t help but think of

the brazen irony of some of our legislators driving around with this

declaration affixed to their automobiles. But, then my thoughts

drifted back to the world of innovation and the wisdom this expression

holds for innovation practitioner and leaders.

How many times have you heard a colleague complain that management

won’t listen to their great idea? How many times have you seen a

product launched that was greeted with a great collective yawn by the

targeted customers? How is that these think headed managers and

customers don’t get it? Or, does the fault lie in the failure of the

innovator to listen to will of the people?

Anyone who is an innovation professional must recognize that they

serve constituencies too. The goal of innovation is to deliver value

to customers. More broadly, innovation must deliver value to all

constituencies involved in the value creation and delivery chain. This

value must be perceived as significantly greater than the tax we

extract from our constituencies. Yes, that’s right. By engaging in

the pursuit of innovation, we are taxing our constituencies.

For management, the tax come in the form of funding of initiatives,

resource costs, assumption of risks, and opportunity cost. These can

be very high hurdles for the innovator to get over. If you try to run

this gauntlet armed only with an idea, you will most like find yourself

in a very uncomfortable position as you topple over one of the many

hurdles. Approach management with a full complement of data addressing

these concerns and showing the value generation for the company and you

are much more likely to find executive sponsorship.

For customers, the tax is the need to change to what they are used

to doing. This need to change is often accompanied by an uplift in

price as we try to monetize the value of the innovation. Needless to

say, these taxes can be an impediment to the adoption of innovation.

Yet, there are countless times that I have seen companies forging ahead

with new products, services, or business paradigms without really

understanding what the people who vote with their pocketbooks need and

want.

It’s not hard to see how these examples can be extended to all the

groups involved in and with our efforts to innovate. Setting aside our

own belief in the brilliance of our concepts, it is not difficult to

understand how we are destined to fail in our attempts to open new

possibilities through our innovations if we don’t first understand all

the constituencies that we touch along the way. Understanding these

constraints should be among our first tasks in planning for innovation.