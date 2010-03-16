MOG Announces Mobile Apps and All-You-Can-Download Service, Throws Down Gauntlet

MOG, the Berkeley-based do-everything music service (we’re not exaggerating; its features include Lala-like streaming, Pandora-like recommendations, Last.fm-like community, and sophisticated blogging tools) is adding two huge new features: an all-you-can-download subscription, and mobile apps for iPhone and Android. Spotify, iTunes, Rhapsody, Zune, Pandora, Slacker, and every other service vaguely involving music: watch out.

Currently, MOG offers a $5 per month streaming service called MOG All Access, which at its core offers streaming music at unusually high quality (256kbps) from all four major labels and most notable indies, in addition to all the social features, blogging, and Pandora-like recommendations I mentioned above. But though it combines the chief features of both Rhapsody and Pandora, it offers neither a mobile app (both Rhapsody and Pandora do) or a download option (Rhapsody). Both those deficiencies are about to change.

MOG is launching a new service sometime later this spring that will add a $10 per month option that offers all-you-can-download capabilities. Other, similar download services like Rhapsody and Zune are more expensive, at $15 per month each, and neither give access to the huge music community MOG has set up.

In addition, MOG’s new service will be accompanied by apps for iPhone and Android, giving the option to take either streaming or unlimited downloaded music on the road. There could be a stumbling block in the form of draconian Apple approval policies, but logically MOG has cleared the way already–after all, Rhapsody announced a similar app not long ago, and we asked the same question.

MOG’s chief competitor might be Spotify, one of our Most Innovative Companies and a similar ray of hope for the music industry. Spotify should be emigrating from Europe sometime this year, but it costs $14 per month and has a download (or caching, to be more exact) limit of only 3,333 songs. MOG lacks the name recognition of Spotify, Rhapsody, Pandora, or Zune, not to mention iTunes, but if it can pull off this plan, it may become the do-it-all music service to beat.

[Via LA Times]