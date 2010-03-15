H&M Clears Up Status as Green Villain With Sustainable Textile Collection

H&M has been hurting on the green front lately. First the fast fashion brand got in trouble for destroying unused clothes, and then the company was accused of selling fake organic cotton. Not to mention those Madonna tracksuits on the world). So it’s no surprise that the company is trying to redeem itself with the “Garden Collection,” a line of clothes made with tencel, recycled polyester, organic linen, and organic cotton. Of course, there’s still a chance that the new organic cotton clothes are contaminated with GMO cotton, but we’re guessing that H&M is being a bit more careful this time around. And in case, it’s hard to begrudge a major retailer for trying to bring sustainable textiles into the mainstream. Check out a video of the collection below.

[Via Treehugger]