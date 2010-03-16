Why you need an a la carte approach in an a la carte world

– Your company offers disk and tape storage sub-systems that attach to every type of computer ever offered by a longstanding, major computer manufacturer—a very large number of computer types.

– Each storage device could potentially attach to a myriad of different storage controller devices in conjunction with many of those computers but each device/controller/operating system combination requires engineering development and testing to ensure that it works properly.

– Every storage device, controller, cabinet type, external cable set, etc., could be ordered a la carte but your company provides little guidance to sales or customers about which storage devices had been released or will be released on specific controller interfaces and operating systems.

– A VP of Sales who guided his team to “sell whatever you can and put the pressure on headquarters to make it work.”

Sound implausible? It’s not; I know this first-hand. The permutations and combinations were nearly infinite and worsened each time a new storage device became available. New products were constantly being added and deleted from the company’s offerings.

The company’s key challenge was keeping track of allowable configurations and providing a means to order new storage systems as well as sell storage add-ons to existing systems (50% of revenues).