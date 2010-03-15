advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Watch Out, Tesla: Nissan Has 56,000 Pre-orders for the Leaf EV

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Nissan Leaf

Its time for Tesla to watch its back. The electric vehicle startup has generated considerable excitement for the sort-of-affordable ($50,000) Model S EV sedan, scheduled to be released in 2012, but Nissan already has over 56,000 pre-orders for the 2012 Leaf EV–a $25,000 model that will have the advantage of being the first entry level-priced EV on the market.

The Leaf has some impressive stats: 100 miles on a charge with a top speed of at least 76 mph. The vehicle can be charged up to
80% of full capacity in less than 30 minutes with a quick charger, and
can be charged in standard 200V outlets in about eight hours.

Nissan shouldn’t get too comfortable with a top spot in the EV market quite yet. Coda Automotive is planning to release its own $30,000 EV with a 90 to 120 mile range in 2011. But Coda is a small startup and Nissan already has a household name. And unfortunately for Coda, most people in the market for an entry level sedan will probably opt for a name brand. Nissan also has Tesla beat in the size department–while Tesla can boast a big name, it doesn’t come close to having the production capacity of Nissan. Of course, the all-electric vehicle market is still new, and there’s plenty of room for competition. Companies like Tesla, Coda, and Nissan may be the innovators, but they won’t be alone for long.

[Via VentureBeat]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life