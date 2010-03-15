It’s a Mobile World

IDC recently released a report with some astonishing figures on mobile workers, forecasting more than 1 billion worldwide by the end of 2010. But wait – Google took it one further, with the director of its European operations stating that desktop PCs will be “irrelevant in three years” (reported here in Read, Write, Web). And, as the same report identifies, this sentiment aligns with what Google’s CEO discussed in his keynote at Mobile World Congress, when he made it clear that a primary focus for Google going forward will be on the mobile market.

While three years seems dramatically soon for

desktop PCs to disappear, it’s clear that we have reached a tipping

point of sorts for advanced communications technology tools and

services. There is no denying the impact VoIP has had on this explosion

and its role in providing seamless, hassle-free remote access. Many

work places have implemented enhanced, formal telecommuting policies

and are encouraging employees to take advantage of them. A central part

of this equation is unified communications.

We’ve been singing the praises of UC for quite

some time, drawing attention to the practical applications and ROI of

its integration aspects. For BroadSoft employees, UC was a lifeline

during the recent Snowmageddon of 2010,

allowing us to maintain productivity and not skip a beat over several

days in which none, or few, of us were able to commute into the

“office.”

As the world gets flatter and the demand to work

remotely increases, we can expect to see a number of trends on the rise

(besides more workers going mobile and the end of dinosaur PC’s under

cubicle desks), including more businesses turning to SIP Trunking and

dramatic increases in hosted UC deployments. A CDW survey, reported by TMCnet supports this, showing that many companies have already experienced increased ROI from UC.

The bottom line to all of this is that in the not

too distant future, we can expect almost all businesses to offer

telecommuting options, often supported by hosted UC tools and services,

just as today they provide employees computers and internet access.3