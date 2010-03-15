It’s a Mobile World

IDC recently released a report
with some astonishing figures on mobile workers, forecasting more than
1 billion worldwide by the end of 2010. But wait – Google took it one
further, with the director of its European operations stating that
desktop PCs will be “irrelevant in three years” (reported here
in Read, Write, Web). And, as the same report identifies, this
sentiment aligns with what Google’s CEO discussed in his keynote at
Mobile World Congress, when he made it clear that a primary focus for
Google going forward will be on the mobile market.
While three years seems dramatically soon for
desktop PCs to disappear, it’s clear that we have reached a tipping
point of sorts for advanced communications technology tools and
services. There is no denying the impact VoIP has had on this explosion
and its role in providing seamless, hassle-free remote access. Many
work places have implemented enhanced, formal telecommuting policies
and are encouraging employees to take advantage of them. A central part
of this equation is unified communications.
We’ve been singing the praises of UC for quite
some time, drawing attention to the practical applications and ROI of
its integration aspects. For BroadSoft employees, UC was a lifeline
during the recent Snowmageddon of 2010,
allowing us to maintain productivity and not skip a beat over several
days in which none, or few, of us were able to commute into the
“office.”
As the world gets flatter and the demand to work
remotely increases, we can expect to see a number of trends on the rise
(besides more workers going mobile and the end of dinosaur PC’s under
cubicle desks), including more businesses turning to SIP Trunking and
dramatic increases in hosted UC deployments. A CDW survey, reported by TMCnet supports this, showing that many companies have already experienced increased ROI from UC.
The bottom line to all of this is that in the not
too distant future, we can expect almost all businesses to offer
telecommuting options, often supported by hosted UC tools and services,
just as today they provide employees computers and internet access.