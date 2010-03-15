Biomimicry Design: The Answer May Be Zebra

advertisement

Our last blog was about the change makers co-working space housed at the BrowerCenter.org called The-Hub.net. Per its mission, it is here I met Cameron Matthews. Cameron is currently working on a green start up at The Hub and has kindly reviewed the latest Biomimicy talk given by Janine Benyus: “Two

hundred or so architectural and civil engineering students and professionals

put their hands down. The white noise of shifting folding-chairs and latecomers

trickling in echoed in the high ceilings of the darkened auditorium. “…and how many of you are

biologists or biology students?” Again,

nearly half of the hands in the room went up. Clearly I was in a very small

minority or even alone in the audience and I was starting to think I didn’t

belong. I was attending Janine Benyus’

talk, Biomimicry in the Built World:

Consulting Nature as Model, Measure, and Mentor, sponsored by the College

of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley. As the founder of an early-stage

electronics startup and with a background in economics, I was skeptical of the

relevance to my own interests, aside from my boyish curiosity of cool animals

which had brought me in the door. But as the presentation began and the screen

behind her lit up with brilliant panoramas of diverse ecosystems, then zoomed

down to wildly imaginative macros of plants, animals, and fungi custom-built for

survival, synapses fired and a storm cloud of ideas gathered strength. Nature,

it seems, is an expert in efficient systems. By observing these systems and the

problems they solve we can tap into millions of years of evolutional R&D.



Lesson

#1: Learn from the lowliest …

like slime molds. Ms. Benyus (who is NOT one of the “lowliest,” but hey,

nobody’s perfect) is considered by many to be the “mother” of the biomimicry movement

and is passionate about slime molds. In fact, she has a thing for all organisms

seemingly tiny, insignificant, and grotesque. These organisms often have some

of the most “clever” ways of solving systemic problems. Slime

mold spores start out as individual organisms scattered about the forest, but

as a rich food resource like a delicious dying log becomes known to a few,

thousands converge into a single colony. The distribution and structure of the

organisms as they come together is remarkable. In still unknown ways, they

communicate to form efficient nutrient transportation pathways. These

distribution patterns can be used to model other systems like subways,

city planning, and electrical grids… and they can do it in a matter of hours. (http://www.mnn.com/technology/research-innovations/stories/slime-mold-able-to-process-information) Other

lowly idols include limpets, velvet worms, and slugs, whose natural slime was

studied by Nike in development of their non-toxic shoe adhesive. Lesson

#2: Resource aggregation is a key to moving past exploitation and exhaustion Many organisms have adapted ways

to collect and aggregate dispersed resources. Nowhere is this better displayed

than in the desert, where scarce water is focus of life for many. When fog

rolls in, The Namibian Beetle climbs

to the top of a dune and stands on its front legs with its rump in the air,

condensing moisture from the air on its textured shell. The design of body and

head promote aggregation and flow of water directly into the beetle’s mouth to “drink”

the fog. (http://www.amnh.org/exhibitions/water/images/lg/a03-475439_lg.jpg)

Dew capture is an ancient

practice, but has gained larger-scale momentum lately with organizations such

as FogQuest building condensation

systems around the world. (http://www.fogquest.org/)

Lesson

#3: Design better systems, not better components … and reduce redundancy! The

question is, “Why design a better cleaner when you can design something that

doesn’t need to be cleaned?” This principle is everywhere in nature and is

starting to be picked up by designers. Slow moving Galapagos sharks keep

bacteria and organisms from growing on their skin with special texture that doesn’t

allow microorganisms to attach. A company called Sharklet Technologies has turned

this concept into several products, including anti-bacterial surfaces for

hospitals and anti-fouling hull coatings to reduce drag and improve efficiency

on ships. (http://www.sharklet.com/) Other

examples include butterfly wings and lotus leaves, whose micro-textures don’t

allow dirt to adhere and are cleaned by rainfall or other moisture.

Applications for these micro-textures abound, from solar panels and building exteriors that

self clean to fabrics, airplanes, and beyond. (http://www.stocorp.com/allweb.nsf/lotusanpage)

While this first generation of

biomimicry is changing the field of product and civil design, adaptation of

these principles to business processes can’t be far behind. If a healthy

economy is simply an efficient system of exchanging scare resources, and a

healthy business is an efficient business, then it only makes sense to optimize

efficiency by modeling our systems on the millions

of examples found all around us, from the microscopic to macro Earth ecosystem.

How might nature solve the

problems that businesses and governments face today? What might nature be able

to tell me about an optimal growth rate for my fledgling (see? the language is

already biomimicked) company or how to differentiate in a saturated/overcrowded

market? What about shipping & logistics, or where to manufacture in order

to minimize shipping? What might nature suggest about whether to acquire or

develop a new technology in-house? What is the efficient allocation of

resources between IT infrastructure, R&D, manufacturing, marketing, etc?

How does nature do marketing? What

does nature say about employee relations and company culture?



It was just two weeks after Ms.

Benyus’ talk that I met Jody Turner of Culture of Future. She was hosting a

workshop at The Hub in

Berkeley (http://bayarea.the-hub.net/public/) on trend research and strategy

and I was, of course, in attendance. The workshop was great and worthy of a

separate discussion, but there was one thing in particular that caught my

attention. We were talking about how to listen to feedback and not to dismiss

ideas as irrelevant. “If someone says the answer is ‘Zebra,’ don’t tell them

it’s not Zebra; listen to what they are saying and add onto their answer if you

have a difference of opinion.”

Lesson

#4: The answer may in fact be “Zebra” Coincidentally, two weeks before,

Ms. Benyus stood at the lectern and explained how the black and white stripes

of a Zebra create variations in air temperature just above the surface of the

skin, which in turn creates an air current and natural cooling system

surrounding the zebra on the sweltering savannah. “Skins” are coming into use in

architecture as well (like the Phare Tower in Paris http://morphopedia.com/projects/phare-tower),

for thermoregulation, water collection, energy harvest, and self cleaning

surfaces. There are many unanswered

questions to systematic problems throughout business, civic planning, and

design. The answer to some of those questions just might be Zebra.”

* * *

And if we at CultureofFuture.com

were to add on a Lesson #5 it would sound something like: Hang out in the

question … Create the posture of being open to all

possibilities. We are dealing with such wild complexity of variables there is

no right answer. We are looking for field sets of viable solutions, being open

to all ideas is critical in terms of creating new pathways forward. Primarily we

can’t use our old thinking or assumptions at the surface and it is

fundamentally impossible for one person to track the depth of what is going on

today. Collaboration gives us infinite edges off of which to generate a new

emergence, which is the fuel of all creativity and innoventive (made up word)

thinking.

