Examining Community Organizers: Segments, Stats, Brands, Facts

If you could guess, how many Facebook Groups are there floating around? A simple Facebook search for the term, “groups” yields over 400,000 results. Considering there are groups for people that hate Facebook’s new layout or groups exclusively for Facebook users with the name Ethan, there are a lot. Community Organizer are the driving force behind the incredible number of Facebook Groups. Digital Gatherers are your “Ethan’s United” Facebook group admins and Cafe Leaders organize local Hemingway book clubs on Meetup.com.

Defining Characteristics

Digital Gatherers

Digital Gatherers tap into the billions of internet users to develop niche communities. These are your “Ethan’s United” Facebook group admins. Or, your Groupon members, who understand the power of group buying in attaining unparalleled discounts. Digital Gatherers thrive on bringing people together for a united cause to create value — by leveraging group buying to get unrivaled discounts or gathering the Ethan’s of the world together in one Facebook Group.

Key Facts:

* Groupon saved its users $89.5 million with 1.9 “groupons”

* Groupon grew from under 50k unique monthly users in August 2009 to over 700k in December 2009, according to Quantcast.com

Brand Profile: Groupon, Facebook

Cafe Leaders

Cafe Leaders thrive on small, intimate group meetings, and what better place to get together than in a coffee shop? These are your Meetup.com book club and “Philly Entrepreneur” group leaders. While they might speak in larger venues, such as conferences and webinars, they thrive on the small group setting. The intimate atmosphere of the cafe is perfect to really get to know their community.