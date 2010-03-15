Five Ways for Twitter’s Advertising to Not Suck

Twitter is apparently due to bring an end to years of speculation about its money -earning plans by announcing an advertising platform today. Here’s our guess, before the news presumably hits this afternoon, on how Twitter Ads should work.

Twitter Ads Must Not Intrude

One of the joys of using Twitter compared to other social networking/life-casting services (and here I’m really imagining the ocular-assault of a typical MySpace page) is its absolute simplicity. This starts with the short length of Tweets, which forces textual “neatness,” and continues all the way up through the way Twitter works to its Web site, which is pleasantly uncluttered and straightforward. Third party apps do sometimes add in complexity, but in essence the Twitter user experience is very slick.

And as a result, if Twitter is to remain the same from a user’s point of view, advertising on Twitter really must not intrude or interfere in any way with how Twitter works. Road-block style adverts, or forced click-throughs would be such a jolt to the system that Twitter could really damage the reputation it holds among its rapidly growing user base.

Luckily, we suspect Twitter is wise to this: Upgrades to the site have always been careful, and very occasional–so far they’ve one nothing but augment the user experience, even if some (like the official re-Tweet system) aren’t so successful. With this in mind, we expect Twitter’s ad system to be smart and discrete.

Ads Must Be Relevant

Its irritating when you get presented with ads that have absolutely no relevance to you–they’re a visual and mental distraction from the task in hand, and when you’re interacting with Twitter in such short bursts this could irritate users.