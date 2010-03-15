Analysis: When Working Day’s Done, iPhones, and Soon iPads, Light Up

Analysis of iPhone user trends show the devices get most play at evening time and also on the weekends, when they generate 7% more traffic than weekdays. Besides being useful for PR purposes, this shows business iPhone use still lags.

The data comes from a study by Localytics, who have been looking at app use on Apple’s smartphone, and their figures are pretty clear: During the weekday iPhone users tend not to mess around with apps until much later in the day, but on the weekends app usage ramps up much more quickly. Weekend app use also results in 7% more data traffic to iPhones compared to weekday traffic. The working day also strongly shapes the app use profile: By 9 p.m. EST the app usage is at its peak, corresponding to East Coasters playing with their phones after work and the evening meal, and just as West Coast folk are heading home from work, and turning to their iPhones.

These figures are simple yet powerful, and they’ll be very interesting to advertisers and possibly app developers–such a detailed peek into how U.S. iPhoners interact with their devices could easily play into decisions on what types of adverts to roll in embedded ad placements inside apps. But they also show that during working hours, iPhone owners usually don’t play with apps. This could be for a number of reasons–chief of which being user attention is directed to work tasks. And while there are a large number of business-centric and productivity apps in the App Store, iPhone users are more likely to be using a laptop or desktop PC for these purposes.

Apple’s execs may pay some attention to this study for precisely this reason, thinking about the upcoming iPad. The bigger screen and more powerful processor offered by the new tablet really does make it more useful for business purposes, and as I’ve pointed out there’ll likely be some neat productivity apps on the way that could even steal the thunder from Microsoft’s Courier project before it launches. So far we haven’t really seen the iPad being promoted as a business tool–but I suspect you’ll see Apple pursue this idea with enthusiasm pretty soon.

[Via GigaOM]

