Leadership for a Thriving, Sustainable World

“The question of reaching sustainability is not about whether we will have the money, or the resources, or the technology to do it – those we have. The question is, will there be enough leaders in time?” – Dr. Karl-Henrik Robèrt & Dr. Göran Broman

The Copenhagen negotiations in December failed to deliver a concrete, binding international treaty on climate disruption. The Senate is at an impasse on creating meaningful federal legislation that can sufficiently address the climate challenge while rebuilding a better economy. Some in big business are spending big money to revitalize climate confusion despite the consensus in the scientific community, and it’s working. Many claim that the dearth in leadership is too great to make the changes necessary to avoid runaway climate disruption.

But leadership happens at all levels within organizations and within communities. Usually it’s the leadership at the lower levels or smaller scale that paves the way for large-scale change. Process innovations often come from someone on the frontline, familiar with the details, recognizing a better way to do things (and having the voice and support to share it). Virtually all federal legislation is preceded by similar action at the state level.

In the case of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, colleges and universities have formed the tip of the spear, forging ahead towards climate neutrality. Through the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment (ACUPCC) network, 675 institutions have come together pledging to take immediate actions, create longer-term plans, and publicly report their progress toward net-zero emissions.

In one sense, the ACUPCC is a broad grassroots-type of initiative, with institutions of all types from all 50 states and Washington, DC, representing more than 5.7 million students. And it is setting precedent for the larger communities (cities, states, the nation, and the world) that need to move toward climate neutrality with great urgency.

In this blog post about Copenhagen, Sarah Brylinksy, the Sustainability Education Coordinator at Dickinson College (which is aiming for climate neutrality by 2020), notes: “Institutions of higher education are arguably the only functioning system of carbon reduction which uses peer-incentives and flexible reductions and monitoring systems which could act as a model for international systems.”