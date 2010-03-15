Now Your Intimate Birthday Party Can Go Viral!

Due to be launched this week on Facebook, Mashup Arts lets you create your own birthday cards (or any other date you want to mark) using videos, photos and music. While not the most sophisticated of apps–its typefaces leave a lot to be desired–you can see Mashup becoming seriously popular in a very short time. And here’s why.

It’s the kind of app that you’ll use to create the invitation for a party whose details that you put up on your Facebook page. You think that only your friends will be interested in coming–after all, the ‘burbs of Fresno aren’t that exciting–but on the night it’s a different picture. 3,000 revelers turn up, including the Altamont Chapter of the Hell’s Angels, they drink your alcopops, they wee in your Mom’s bed, they kill the cat and then they threaten to kill you.

Best party ever.

