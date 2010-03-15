3 Reasons Business Cards are Dangerous

Traditional business cards and CDs-as-business-cards are dangerous because:

1. They assume old-style communication: I have a message for you.

This is a transactional view of communication. If you simply put your card in someone’s hand as a way of marketing, chances are it will end in the trash can when your back is turned.

To ensure your card becomes a treasured artifact and entered into someone’s Rolodex you must generate value on the spot, interacting with the other person and creating something they can use. This is what I call generative communication. When you want to hand someone your business card, ask first, “Have I generated value for this person?” If you can’t answer that question in the affirmative, why should they take your card other than politeness?

2. The act of giving a business card is almost always about the person who is giving it.

I believe there will be new smart business cards that will reflect the relationship and the circumstances rather than the giver. Think about that! These intelligent credit card like devices will provide different information to different people, taking into consideration what you can achieve together. You can’t predict this in advance. It is situation and context dependent.