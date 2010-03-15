Bhagwan Chowdhry’s FAB Campaign Aims to Put $100 in Bank Account for Every Baby

The FAB Campaign, by Bhagwan Chowdhry, Joshua Coval, Paul Hudnut, Vijay Mahajan, and Peter Singer

Imagine putting your life savings into a piggybank or

under your mattress. That would be crazy, since neither offers much

security, nor any interest to make the account grow. Yet, nearly half

of the world’s population does not have access to any formal financial

services. Their savings are kept in small jars or trunks, or through a

patchwork of informal methods. Nandini, a village woman in India who

deposits 5 rupees every day for 220 days with her village deposit

collector, only accumulates 1000 rupees after 220 days–an astonishing

APR of minus 30%, notes Stuart Rutherford in his book “The Poor and

Their Money.” If Nandini had access to a simple bank savings account

that paid a modest interest rate of 4% per annum, she would have

instead saved 1113 rupees. This loss of 113 rupees may not appear to be

significant, but consider the following scenario. Her young daughter,

Krupa, gets ill and needs life saving medication which costs 100

rupees. If she does what any desperate mother would do, she may have to

pay 5% a day to the local moneylender paying him 150 rupees month after

month and still continuing to owe him 100 rupees. Lack of access to

formal financial services, forces Nandinis of our world into a cycle of

constant indebtedness, preventing them from building up household

resources for security or investment, and perpetuating their poverty.

The emergence of the microcredit industry, with innovators such as

Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, ACCION in Latin America and more recently

Kiva in cyberspace, has begun to address the issue of financial

services for the poor. But microcredit is only one piece of the puzzle

of financial inclusion, and while these early leaders provide inspiring

examples, they help only a small fraction of the world’s poor. The poor

also suffer because they are inadequately insured against unanticipated

shocks and contingencies caused by events such as illness or death of a

family member, and natural calamities such as floods, droughts or

earthquakes. Any security provided by savings and assets is grossly

compromised for the poor who are excluded from the formal economy, as

emphasized by Hernando DeSoto and former U.S. Secretary of State

Madeline Albright in a recent U.N. report. Even during catastrophic

events, such as tsunamis, earthquakes, floods and droughts, attempts to

provide social insurance in the form of aid and charity are often

inadequate and inconsistent.

What is required to bring billions into the formal economy, and start them

on the path out of poverty? We believe there is a relatively simple

solution. It isn’t easy and it isn’t fast, and we need your help. But

the proposal is feasible, and comprehensive enough that it will lead to

financial inclusion for every child and young adult by 2030. We propose

that starting November 11, 2011 (11/11/11), every child born in this

world will start life with a Financial Access at Birth (FAB) bank

account. The opening of these “FAB” bank accounts would be integrated

with the official birth registration process and perhaps with

electronic banking. Governments, with the help of

institutional/individual donors will make a deposit of US$100 in each

FAB account.

This will entice parents into

registering the birth of every child. An initial deposit of $100 could

significantly change lives for people in poor countries. The deposit

cannot be withdrawn until the child reaches an age of 16 – preventing a

parent or another adult from misusing the money. Use of new technology,

such as biometric identity systems, could further minimize the

possibility of fraud and manipulation.

How much will it cost and where will the money come from? Currently, 134

million children are born worldwide each year. Assuming that 25% of

parents will voluntarily forgo the initial $100, this would require a

funding of $100 per child for approximately 100 million children every

year, which amounts to a total of $10 billion. It would seem sensible

to require the host governments to share part of this burden

themselves. This could be managed by a multilateral agency such as the

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in which all member countries

could contribute an amount that is proportional to their GNP and would

receive a transfer that is proportional to the number of children born

in that country.