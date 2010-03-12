SOLD OUT! Only 10 Tickets Left to Innovation Uncensored!

No joke: this is your last chance to get a ticket to attend Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference on April 21.

Who will be there? Along with the editors and writers from this magazine (which is being honored as a finalist for ASME’s Magazine of the Year), you’ll get direct access to people from the inspired companies that you read

about in Fast Company and FastCompany.com every day. Here’s the lineup:

The conference is going to be intimate enough to give you access to the business visionaries in attendance, so that provocative thinking and collaboration can take place.

Innovation Uncensored takes place on Wednesday, April 21, at the Edison Ballroom on West 47th Street in New York City. You can buy tickets right here.