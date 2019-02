Remember that time you were all like, “Sure the Internet’s cool, but no one’s making money?” Psyche!

Spending for online advertising (up 18%) will outpace print ad spending for the first time ever, Outsell Inc. reports. While movies, TV, and radio spending dropped almost 4%, search engine pages were the biggest winners here, with a 39% increase in ad revenue. Google, in other words, is hiring.

