A Plea From Couch Potatoes Everywhere: TV Service Providers, Stop Screwing Up TV!

I subscribe to Verizon FiOS and have no complaints on the service itself. However, their forays into social media drive me absolutely nuts! Verizon, like other TV service providers, are experimenting with widgets. Widgets are bite-sized pieces of information you can access with your remote to get up-to-date traffic, weather, sports scores, and recently, access your Facebook and Twitter accounts. So far so good.

The other day I decided to pull up the screen for Facebook and started to type in my email and password. For reference my email is gc@giovannicalabro.com and password is…you almost got me. It’s at this point I start to lose my patience. Try typing that into a screen, across your room, with an alphanumeric keypad. I’d rather run into a wall repeatedly.

After I type using Verizon’s hunt-and-peck screen keyboard, I’m presented with a screen that lets me scroll through status messages, or more horrifying, enter my own status by using the hunt and peck method. To make things worse, manufacturers are actually starting to build these features directly into your TV.

I decided to check out how Tivo is handling this. They’re a bit more clever; taking a step forward to realize that perhaps their customers might want to type on a keyboard rather than hunt and peck through the awkward remote. I have to give them points for trying. While the keyboard/remote is a respectable first step, I think Tivo and TV service providers are missing the larger picture.

As an expert in “couch potatory,” I’m imploring TV service to companies hear me. I LIKE TO SURF THE ‘NET AND WATCH TV! I know others do the same. I surf the ‘net on a laptop and look up at the TV when something catches my interest. This pattern would lend itself to an entirely different experience design if only the TV service providers would open their ears to my plea and open their eyes to what’s happening in the world beyond TV.