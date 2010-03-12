FCC Scrutinizing NBC-Comcast Deal, May Take a Year

Although the NBC Universal-Comcast hook-up was announced at the end of last year, it’s taken three months for the FCC and the Justice Department to decide whether they’re going to scrutinize the merger. (More time, even, than it took 30 Rock to parody the merger — clip from Thursday night’s show below). And the answer is yes, apparently, they will investigate.

While the antitrust bit of the deal will be handled by Justice, the FCC review will go up close on the details, such as spectrum allocation, universal service and the diversity of news. The review will take anything upwards of a year, apparently.

[Via New York Post]