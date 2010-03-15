Valuable Soul Searching in Times of Economic Crisis

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to uncover clues that our country, as well as many other nations around the world, are going through difficult economic times. The unfolding political dramas, both nationally and internationally, do little to instill public confidence in the governing process, let alone in financial and regulatory institutions that presumably are designed to safeguard and advance the public interest.

We’re now all to familiar with the mortgage meltdown, housing and credit crises, bank closings, enormous national debt, as well as the steady loss of jobs, including the all-too-frequent draconian job cuts, in corporate America. The U.S. economy, it’s probably fair to say, still seems far away from a full recovery. And to complicate matters further, the global economy, including the now fragile European Union, remains uncertain and volatile. To say the least, we are living in a highly stressful environment. And within this environment, more and more people are facing formidable challenges in their personal and work lives as they struggle to make ends meet.

It is against—and in response to—this increasingly complex backdrop with its

pervasive symptoms that more and more people around the world now find

themselves, both individually and collectively, looking for answers.

Many of you may remember the words uttered by former U.S. Senator and

economist, Phil Gramm, who downplayed the idea that the nation was in a

financial recession; instead, he “diagnosed” the situation as a “mental

recession,” likening the country’s (and its citizen’s) ills to what we all know

as mental depression. In this regard, Gramm provocatively said that “We

have sort of become a nation of whiners,…complaining about a loss of

competitiveness, America in decline.” Although I don’t happen to agree

with Senator Gramm’s diagnosis, I do believe that Americans, like all people,

must consciously and deliberately resist the human tendency to become

“prisoners of their thoughts.” Only in this way may we increase our

capacity to cope effectively and creatively with whatever comes our way in

life—from the smallest disappointments to the most formidable of life’s

challenges. And this includes our capacity, as individuals and as a

nation, to deal with the current economic crisis.

In this regard, I learned years ago from Thomas Moore, psychotherapist and

author of the bestselling book, Care of

The Soul, that our most soulful times are when we are “out of balance,” not

when we are in balance! In other words, it is when we are facing

formidable challenges and when we are dealing with crises, that we are most

likely to do some really deep “soul-searching.” And it is during these

especially difficult times when our will to meaning, that is, our

authentic commitment to meaningful values and goals, comes into sharp focus and

we are prompted to make key choices about what really matters to us and

in our lives.

Even our choice of attitude, I should add, is put to the test! We must

remember that, although we may not be totally free from the various conditions

or situations that confront us, we always can choose how we respond to them, at

the very least through our choice of attitude. Importantly, this requires that

we assume responsibility for exercising this ultimate

freedom by taking action, albeit through a positive mindset focused on the

power of intention, rather than resorting to a “poor me” attitude and a

“victim” mentality. Perhaps this is what Phil Gramm really meant, to

afford him the benefit of the doubt, by his insensitive-sounding diagnosis!