Doritos Mega-Chip Parody Comes in Apple Flavor

If you think that Doritos has gone down the same road that Cheetos did, with its supersized snack–the kind of thing you’d need to buy an extra seat for should you be popping one of these on a flight–you’re wrong. They’ve just come up with a nifty little viral video that compares their triangular chips to an iPad, and the video includes a whole bunch of wide-eyed, evangelical Apple employee-alikes–particularly fetching is the faux-Limey Jon Ive look-alike in tight black T-shirt.

“The old-flavor model is obsolete, welcome to Spice 2.0,” drones the Senior VP for Doritos Worldwide Marketing. Best bit, however, is the kicker at the end. A Doritos Genius, who’s a dead ringer for Donnie Wahlberg, tells us we can make an appointment online to talk about the Doritos Tablet. “It’ll be a couple of weeks from now, but it’s still an appointment.”

[Via TUAW]