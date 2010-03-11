iPad Pre-Orders Begin at 8:30 a.m. EST Tomorrow: Start Practicing Your Speed-Refreshing

Okay, Apple fanatics, publishing hopefuls, and reckless early adopters: tomorrow is your day. Start warming up your refresh finger (mine’s the right middle finger–it’s like I’m saying “screw you! Work this time!” with every furious refresh), because Apple’s iPad, in both Wi-Fi and 3G configurations, is allowing pre-orders starting tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PST). You can pre-order either online at Apple’s site or through any of their individual stores over the phone–if you’re seriously pre-ordering this thing, the latter option is probably your best bet to get your new iPhone XXL into your greasy hands as soon as possible. The Wi-Fi version will ship (or be available for pickup) on launch day, April 3rd, while the 3G version won’t launch until an undetermined day in “late April.” Best of luck to all you crazies!

[Via TUAW]

Image by Jon Marshall.