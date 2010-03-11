Today in Most Innovative Companies

HP: The Palo Alto-based computer giant has launched its first corporate advertising campaign in a half-decade, and they’ve pulled in favors, from Dr. Dre to Annie Leibovitz. The $40 million Let’s Do Amazing ad-campaign is aimed at expanding the scope of HP’s brand, which is normally associated with printer technology. We recommend the Dre clip, which shows the megastar producer pumping out beats with Rhys Darby, the manager from New Zealand’s fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo

acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo, Flight of the Conchords. Still, Darby and Dre are no match for Jay-Z, who starred in an HP ad four years ago.

Microsoft: Speaking of marketing campaigns, Microsoft has started a contest to find the best viral video for its Office 2010 release. To get a shot at the $10,000 prize, all you have to do submit a short video that creatively shows how Office products have helped your business. Rumor has it that OK Go, fresh from ditching EMI, is working on another rendition of “This Too Shall Pass,” this time with ex-Microsoft employee, Clippy.

Spotify: The popular cloud-based music service just updated their catalogue, adding about 300,000 new tracks ready for listening. When is Spotify coming to the U.S. again?

Intel: It’s always good for businesses to know their customers, but Intel’s latest viral marketing campaign is targeting quite the unexpected demographic: the slovenly and unemployed. In promoting their 2010 Core processor series, Intel is going after “man-taskers,” male users that multi-task to the extreme, alt-tabbing between basketball games, more basketball games, and nacho dip, all while their girlfriends presumably are at work. Check out the man-tasker rap below to see what I’m talking about, and head here for Intel’s quiz to find out if you have what it takes to be an alpha-male user–the questions have a promising start (“Have you ever put the remote control in the freezer while cooking dinner because you are not able to multi-task?”) but then degrade into generic questions (“Do you multi-task?”), which a man-tasker like myself has no time for. So how about it Fast Company readers? Are you man-taskers?