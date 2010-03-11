Google’s Blue Dot Alerts Shoppers to the Last Tickle Me Elmo on Earth

Google has just added a nifty little ‘blue dot’ feature to its mobile Shopping search engine. Anyone with either an iPhone, Palm WebOS phone, or any Android-powered device will be able to discover immediately if the item they’re after is in stock with nearby retailers, which will mean cutting out all that thankless traipsing around stores as you try and hunt down the latest Toy Story 3D merchandise for that special ankle-biter in your life.

As long as whatever it is you’re looking for is sold by participating stores–which include Best Buy, Sears, Pottery Barn and West Elm–then the blue dot will show you the way. And if your geo-locator is enabled, then it will tell you just how far away you are from consumer nirvana.

[Via Google Merchant Blog]