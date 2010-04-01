National Stress Awareness Month, by the Numbers

ONE-THIRD of American children ages 8 to 17 say they worry about their family’s finances. Two other major sources of childhood stress are HOMEWORK & TEASING.



Kids’ top coping mechanisms: listening to music (44%), eating (26%), and talking to their parents (22%).

STRESS BALLS,RELAXATION TAPES, and other stress-fighting products and services account for $14 BILLION of spending in the U.S. EACH YEAR.

There are two types of stress: DISTRESS, the regular stress that plagues us, and EUSTRESS, a positive form that improves productivity and performance.



THE WORD “STRESS” has been used for hundreds of years — it has roots in the Old French/Middle English word DESTRESSE, meaning “distress,” but it wasn’t used in the psychological sense until the 20th century.

A Wake Forest University study of 42 FEMALE MONKEYS found those suffering from social stress held more ABDOMINAL FAT, a precursor of heart disease.



Globally, more than three out of five doctor visits are STRESS RELATED.

In the U.S. alone, more than $22.8 BILLION is spent on anxiety-related health care each year.