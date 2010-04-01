advertisement
Big Breakthroughs in the History of Toys for Girls

Images Courtesy of Mattel, American girl, MGA Entertainment, and Spin Master Images Courtesy of Mattel, American girl, MGA Entertainment, and Spin Master
By Kate Rockwood1 minute Read

1959: Barbie

The first adult doll focused on fashion was also one of the first toys to rely heavily on TV advertising.

1960: Chatty Cathy

This talking doll used a low-fidelity phonograph record to speak one of 11 phrases when the “chatty ring” on her back was pulled.

1986: American Girl

Blends historical-fiction storybooks with 18-inch character dolls and has grown to include boutiques, bistros, and live-theater shows.

2001: Bratz

Heavy makeup and provocative fashions, including fishnets and miniskirts, made the fashion doll contemporary — and controversial.

2009: Liv

The four high-school friends come decked out in fast fashion, with changeable wigs and bendable bodies.

