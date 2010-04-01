Spin Master’s Tech-Driven Creations

These small sacks of dirt that sprout grass were such a craze that Spin Master turned to Toronto’s homeless population to help fill orders.

2) 1998: Air Hogs

The technology powering these miniature planes is so sophisticated, nearly one-quarter of collectors are adults.

3) 2004: Aquadoodle

This toy lets kids draw in multicolor disappearing ink using only water. It’s one of the best-selling preschool toys in the U.S.

4) 2006: Tech Deck

Spin Master pioneered the action-sports toy category — to the ire of middle-school teachers everywhere, who list it as the most-confiscated toy.

5) 2007: Bakugan

Magnets turn plastic spheres into these intricate action figures, ready for tournament battle.