Log On and Learn: Devices, Sites and Apps for Kids

TeacherMate Innovations for Learning’s $100 handheld computer, designed for use in schools, helps children begin reading, writing, and math lessons. It’s much simpler and a little smaller than a Nintendo DS. The next generation should have wireless capability. www.Sesamestreet.org

Sesame Street has one of the best educational Web sites out there for children 6 and under. It’s free, packed with games and online videos, and instantly engaging. (What youngster doesn’t love Elmo?) Each week, there’s a new theme, such as body parts or wild animals. First Words The First Words series of pre-K apps for the iPhone — the only smartphone for which developers have created sophisticated educational apps so far — focuses on learning letters and spelling. Different versions, each of which costs $1.99, focus on animals, vehicles, and household items.

Intel Classmate PC Its sturdy shell and built-in handle make the Classmate PC ideal for children, while the Atom processor provides adult-size power. Preloaded applications — including Internet Explorer and an e-reader — allow the device to function in the real world. Two million are in use in schools worldwide, but at up to $499 retail, it’s not cheap. Discovery Education: Science At discoveryeducation.com/science, a classroom-targeted site that costs $1,700 per school building per year, students can “learn science as scientists.” We love the interactive glossary; the word “cell,” for example, offers a clickable diagram with animations of mitochondria and nucleus. Oregon’s board of ed recently approved this site as a K-5 science “textbook.” KidCalc Math Fun Designed for children aged 2 to 8, KidCalc is perhaps the best math app for young kids. It teaches basic arithmetic, counting, sorting, and (our favorite) number tracing in a colorful interface with pictures of elephants and one-eyed aliens. It’s also versatile — parents can set the skill level. The $1.99 app comes in seasonal versions for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter.