Fast Talk: Stanford University Makes Academic Research Accessible

Lisa Lapin
Director of University Communications
Stanford University
Palo Alto, California
Lapin, 45, helped start Futurity, a Web site that aggregates highlights of the latest research from more than 55 universities, from Yale to Caltech.
“We want the accumulated intellectual output of these universities to be available in one easily accessible place. And there really is a need for this today. The site provides fresh, right-out-of-the-laboratory information that has been vetted by peer review. Our goal is clear: Our audience is not only the public but also policy makers and business and commercial entities — people interested in turning the latest technology and medicine into practical applications.”