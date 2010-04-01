Fast Talk: Darkstrand Connects Companies to Research Institutions

“We found a unique asset called the National LambdaRail that was designed and built to move large files within the research community. Darkstrand bought half the capacity of this pipe to run real commercial data alongside R&D data. For example, we’re working with a major insurance company to put weather patterns from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on top of its data mining to create a new actuary table for hurricane policies. The possibilities for innovation are endless if bandwidth isn’t a constraint.”