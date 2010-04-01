Fast Blurbs: April 2010

Tax Day has fallen on April 15 (or the next business day) since 1955. Before that, the deadline to file U.S. income-tax returns was March 15.

It’s a Milestone

Turning 50 this month: San Francisco’s Candlestick Park (April 12); the Motown Record Corp. (14); Brasília, Brazil (21); and the Republic of Togo (27).

It’s a Fresh Start

The new year is traditionally celebrated in April in Burma, Cambodia, much of India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

It’s Growing Season

“April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain.” — T.S. Eliot

Stationery

April is National Card and Letter-Writing Month, and old-fashioned cards are still big business: $7.5-billion-a-year big. Taylor Swift big. The country-pop star’s new American Greetings line is perfect for those times when you want to say, “Thanks for being my 24/7 friend,” but the words elude you. ($2.79)

Food

U.S. chocolate sales have been bouncing like a bunny, up 2.6% last year. This Easter, try the exquisite eggs from Kansas City, Missouri’s Christopher Elbow, in flavors such as rosemary caramel (nine for $24, www.elbowchocolates.com), or Vosges’s wild “bacon and eggs” — bacon caramel inside a 62% dark egg (five for $22, www.vosgeschocolate.com).

Music

The Fox TV hit Glee returns on April 13 to finish season one, but the Glee economy never went on hiatus. If you already have the CDs, you can also buy the sheet music ($16.99 for a songbook at www.halleonard.com). But we’d skip the “I’m a Gleek” spandex thong ($11.99 at www.inktastic.com). It’s unauthorized — and unspeakably gross.