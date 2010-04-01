Eco-Friendly Fashions Let You Wear and Care

1. Aksel Paris
Le Azure shirt, $89
www.akselparis.com
This Turkish organic-cotton shirt is made in a small Istanbul atelier where the eco-minded staff has cut its water use by 20% in four years.
2. Mociun
Skinny tie, $98
www.mociun.com
This tie — made of the sustainable wood-pulp-based cloth Tencel — is printed (with water-based inks), cut, and sewn in the U.S. to minimize CO2 emissions.
3. NAU
Jeans, $180
www.nau.com
Buy Nau’s organic-cotton jeans and the company will donate 2% of sales to its Partners for Change, such as microlender Kiva, and buy carbon offsets to cover emissions from shipping.
4. Simple
D-Solve shoes, $65
www.simpleshoes.com
The biodegradable D-Solves have rubber soles that use EcoPure, a microbial mix that cuts decomposition time from 100 years to about 20.
5. Ashley Watson
Sora bag in tan, $375; obi wrap belt in brown, $95
www.ashleywatson.net
Vancouver, British Columbia-based designer Ashley Watson scours thrift stores for leather to “upcycle” into her bags and accessories.
6. Stewart + Brown
Winslet cardigan in gray heather, $386
www.stewartbrown.com
This sweater is made in Mongolia from Mongolian cashmere, keeping more of the value of production in-country. Factory workers get fair-trade wages.
7. Loyale And Gemma Redux
Emily necklace, $398
www.loyaleclothing.com
www.gemmaredux.com
Jenny Hwa of clothing line Loyale teamed up with jewelry designer Rachel Dooley of Gemma Redux to create this limited-edition piece made from vintage gold chains and crystals from disused chandeliers.
8. Mociun
Diamond dress, $425
www.mociun.com
Designer Caitlin Mociun chose silk for this dress in part because the material’s production naturally needs no pesticides or chemicals.
9. Form & Fauna
Mommo shoes in grass, $285
www.formandfauna.com
California designer Bay Bertea uses reclaimed wood, water-based glues, and vegetable-tanned, chrome-free leather for her high heels.