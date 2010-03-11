View the world through your competitors eyes

I

think I’ve mentioned this Zen Koan before, but it’s worth reminding

ourselves of it: the bird and the fish both pursue the same goal in

winter – to stay warm – but they take opposite approaches. The bird

flies up while the fish swims down.

Similarly, two

companies can take radically different approaches to achieving

identical goals. Both are pursuing market share and profits, but

because of their nature, the best way to pursue these may be quite

different.

You can play on this fact by asking yourself how a “fish” would approach

this problem and how a “bird” would do it; how a “retailer” would jump

into this business and how a “software company” would.

Just today I was having lunch with two executives from Chartis , formerly part of AIG, and we were discussing the value of asking leaders questions like “ how would my competitor approach this problem? ” or “ how would a company from a seemingly unrelated industry get into this business? ”

Blink is approaching the corporate jet opportunity from a fundamentally different angle than most corporate jet companies. The leaders in the space – NetJet s , Bombardier FlexJet ,

etc. – are seeking to match the luxury of owning a corporate jet with

the economy that comes from shared ownership. They are to jet ownership

what luxury timeshares are to real estate.