Banana hammock, anyone? AussieBum has cheekily released a range of boxers and briefs made partially from sustainable banana fiber–a world first, according to the company. The lightweight, absorbent skivvies are made from 64% organic cotton, 7% lycra, and 27% banana fiber made out of the plant’s bark weave. Any more than 27% fiber and the underwear would be a little too squishy. Want to check out the banana underwear in action? Check out the video below (mildly NSFW).

>

[Via Ecouterre]