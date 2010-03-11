Foursquare vs. Gowalla: Inside the Check-In Wars

If you ever visit the downtown Manhattan offices of Foursquare, the popular location-based social game for smartphones, don’t say the word Gowalla. When I made that mistake during a visit there last November, 27-year-old cofounder Naveen Selvadurai sent me to the Foursquare time out chair. It was a joke. I think.

Gowalla is Foursquare’s arch-rival. The companies both launched eight months earlier at the South by South West interactive festival. Their products pioneered the then-uncharted territory of location-based social networking. On Foursquare, a user “checks in” to locations (as pinpointed via satellite) to invite along friends, leave tips glued to GPS coordinates (like ordering advice at restaurants), and compete for digital rewards in the form of badges, or titles like “mayor” (for the user who checks in the most at a venue). Similarly, Gowalla asked users to check in places in order to collect digital goodies, akin to virtual geocaching. Gowalla’s app was initially buggy, and Foursquare, with an appealing social element, stole the show. Social media blogs like Mashable named Foursquare the “breakout app” of SXSW, and a few months later Crowley and Selvadurai raised $1.35 million from investors including Fred Wilson (Twitter, Boxee, Tumblr) who bet that Foursquare was the next big thing. CNN called it “next year’s Twitter.”

Back at Foursquares offices, cofounder Dennis Crowley, 33, proceeds to show me screenshots of Gowalla, explaining how they blatantly ripped off features. “I’m waiting for the first original thing they come out with,” Crowley said. “Everything they’ve come out with so far is a derivative of ours.”

Gowalla’s CEO, Josh Williams, says he didn’t know about Foursquare until after version 1.0 of his app was released. “When we set out to build Gowalla, we simply wanted to use collectibles and a lightweight game to reward users for exploring the world around them,” Williams says. “Honestly I had know idea we were stepping into what would become a very hot space.” Left in the wake of Foursquare’s popularity and superior functionality, Gowalla lurked in the shadows until this Fall. Shortly after Foursquare attracted its first investment, Gowalla raised about $8.4 million from several investors, including a few angels who kicked themselves for not sealing a deal with Foursquare.

Then Williams released Gowalla 1.2 in September. And Selvadurai debuted the time-out chair.