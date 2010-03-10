Porsche Confirms That It Plans to Build the 918 Plug-In Hybrid Spyder Supercar

Remember that sexy plug-in hybrid Porsche 918 Spyder supercar we drooled over last week? Apparently, we weren’t the only ones with eyes for the Spyder. Porsche received such a positive response to the Spyder concept at the Geneva Auto Show that the automaker now plans on mass-producing it.

Porsche CEO Michael Macht confirmed the news to Autocar UK:

Porsche has yet to commit to producing the car – but speaking to Autocar, Macht admitted that the positive reaction to the 918 had already swayed opinion within the firm. “There is no one inside Porsche who doesn’t want to build the 918,” he said. “The response has been marvelous; we will ask buyers to sign letters of intent. “The 918 Spyder provides the answer to whether there can be high-performance cars in the future,” he added. “Many have said they are finished. This car shows they are not.”

The Spyder boasts some impressive stats: 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, 78 miles per gallon, and 16 miles on pure electric charge. And of course, the carbon-fiber reinforced vehicle is really, really good-looking. Porsche hopes to have the Spyder on sale within five years, most likely at a price that few people can afford.

