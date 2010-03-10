Canadian Chefs Predict Food Trends of the Future

Macrobiotic food, raw food, local food…the list of food trends that have popped up in restaurants in recent years is virtually endless. The Canadian Restaurant and Foodservices Association (CRFA) recently surveyed 400 chefs to find out what they think about the future of food, with some surprising (and not-so-surprising) results.

One big trend that chefs predict we’ll see in the coming years: gluten-free food and beer. As awareness about gluten intolerance increases, gluten-free food has increasingly shown up on forward-thinking restaurant menus. Gluten-free beer is a little less common, but chefs predict beers made with sorghum, buckwheat, rice, maize, amaranth, flax, millet, and other barley substitutes are poised to hit the bigtime.

As you might expect, sustainable food will be at the forefront of chefs’ minds over the next decade. That means non-traditional (read: sustainably-farmed) fish like red sea urchin, herring roe, mackerel, octopus, and sardines will become more popular. Vegan entrees will also gain traction, as will artisan meats that skip the factory farm production line. And yes, organic alcohol will probably start showing up on more store shelves.

Want to check out the rest of the Canadian chefs’ predictions? Check out the full list here.

[Via Vancouver Sun]